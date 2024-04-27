Blood Transfusion Center of Cho Ray Hospital inaugurated after 30-day renovation

Cho Ray Hospital hosted an inauguration ceremony of its Blood Transfusion Center on April 26 after three months of renovation and upgrade.

Blood Transfusion Center of Cho Ray Hospital is one of the country's five largest blood transfusion centers.

According to Doctor Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of Cho Ray Hospital, the Blood Transfusion Center of Cho Ray Hospital has been put into operation since 2012 and severely deteriorated after ten years.

Under the approval of the Ministry of Health, the hospital strived to repair and restore the facility within one month and 30 days to bring a modern and well-equipped infrastructure to meet professional demands.

In the future, the center will enhance digital transformation and fully automate testing systems.

Currently, the facility is responsible for receiving and supplying safe blood to Cho Ray Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City and hospitals in five Southeastern provinces.

In 2023, the center received over 160,000 units of blood and platelets, exceeding 230 percent of the initial target.

The center has also supplied more than 20,000 units of blood to the Southwestern provinces during a period of blood shortage.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong