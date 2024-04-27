Health

Blood Transfusion Center of Cho Ray Hospital inaugurated after 30-day renovation

SGGP

Cho Ray Hospital hosted an inauguration ceremony of its Blood Transfusion Center on April 26 after three months of renovation and upgrade.

Blood Transfusion Center of Cho Ray Hospital is one of the country's five largest blood transfusion centers.

According to Doctor Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of Cho Ray Hospital, the Blood Transfusion Center of Cho Ray Hospital has been put into operation since 2012 and severely deteriorated after ten years.

Under the approval of the Ministry of Health, the hospital strived to repair and restore the facility within one month and 30 days to bring a modern and well-equipped infrastructure to meet professional demands.

In the future, the center will enhance digital transformation and fully automate testing systems.

Currently, the facility is responsible for receiving and supplying safe blood to Cho Ray Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City and hospitals in five Southeastern provinces.

In 2023, the center received over 160,000 units of blood and platelets, exceeding 230 percent of the initial target.

The center has also supplied more than 20,000 units of blood to the Southwestern provinces during a period of blood shortage.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Blood Transfusion Center of Cho Ray Hospital inauguration ceremony modern and well-equipped infrastructure

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn