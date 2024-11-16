The Center for Disease Control of Binh Dinh Province has notified provincial health authorities and the Nha Trang Pasteur Institute of a recent death caused by A/H1pdm influenza.

Binh Dinh Province reports additional influenza-related death

The individual who recently passed away due to A/H1pdm influenza in Binh Dinh Province has been identified as a 59-year-old male residing in My Thang Commune, Phu My District. The patient's symptoms, which commenced on October 28, included high fever, cough, yellow phlegm, chest pain, headache, and body aches.

Following a visit to a local clinic for testing, the patient's family chose to administer self-medication at home, the specific medication used remains undisclosed.

On November 2, six days after the initial onset of symptoms, the man's condition deteriorated. He was hospitalized at the provincial General Hospital due to persistent high fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sputum production, and chest tightness. Medical professionals diagnosed him with non-specific pneumonia.

On November 7, the male patient's clinical status significantly worsened, characterized by increased respiratory distress and the activation of accessory respiratory muscles. Consequently, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit - Anti-Poisoning Department.

At 1:30 a.m., his condition had deteriorated further, manifesting as a deep coma, persistent pyrexia, impaired pulmonary ventilation, and the presence of moist rales and crackles in both lung fields.

Medical professionals determined that the patient's condition was terminal, characterized by severe pneumonia, complications of respiratory failure, and acute pulmonary edema. Given this prognosis, his family elected to provide end-of-life care at home. The patient subsequently expired on the evening of November 7.

Following an investigation, samples were collected and dispatched to the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang for analysis, which confirmed a positive result for Influenza A/H1pdm.

At present, the medical personnel have initiated an investigation, conducted epidemiological tracing, and compiled a list of individuals who had close contact with the patient for isolation and monitoring. The local disease control agency is actively isolating and sanitizing the environment to mitigate the risk of disease transmission.

On October 17, authorities in Binh Dinh Province reported a fatality in Vinh Thanh district due to A/H1pdm influenza infection.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Anh Quan