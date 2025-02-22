Binh Dinh prioritizes attracting investment in agro-forestry-fisheries fields

The People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, organized an investment promotion conference in the city on February 21, attracting more than 200 enterprises to participate.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh said that the province prioritizes attracting investment into key sectors, especially agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and deep processing projects in these industries, to achieve an economic growth target of 8.5 percent and above.

Additionally, the locality will focus on building industrial park infrastructure, manufacturing components, automobiles, electrical equipment, and renewable energy, and developing deep-water ports and logistics centers to enhance cargo transport capacity.

Binh Dinh Province's typical products are displayed at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)﻿

The province is committed to implementing many attractive incentive policies for investors. Specifically, projects in the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone will enjoy an exemption from import duty on goods imported to create fixed assets, a preferential tax rate of 10 percent for 15 years, a corporate income tax exemption for 4 years, and a 50 percent reduction in tax for the following 9 years.

Additionally, the province will support infrastructure investment for utilities, such as electricity, water, and transportation, and quickly resolve issues through a special task force led by the Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee.

By Minh Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh