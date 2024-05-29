Business

Ben Tre’s clam farming re-certified Marine Stewardship Council Standard

The clam farming sector of Ben Tre has received Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Doan Van Danh announced on May 28.

The clam farming sector of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has received Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, marking the third time it has met the organisation’s sustainability and management standards, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Doan Van Danh announced on May 28.

Clam exploitation in the Mekong Delta region. (Photo: VNA)

The certificate will be valid from May 23, 2024 to May 22, 2029. The MSC Fisheries Standard is used to assess if a fishery is well-managed and sustainable.Earlier, the local clam farming sector received the MSC certificate in 2009 and 2016.

According to the department, being re-certified by the MSC is an advantage for Ben Tre to expand its consumption markets, and create community consensus on the sustainable development of the province's clam exploitation and management in the coming time.

It also shows great efforts and consensus of the communities of the three coastal districts of Ba Tri, Binh Dai and Thanh Phu in jointly exploiting and managing the clam farming sector.

In June, the department will hold a conference to award MSC certificates to seven cooperatives in the province, and introduce MSC-certified clam raw material areas to processing enterprises, said Danh.

VNA

