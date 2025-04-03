Banned substances found in male enhancement products

Illicit substances have been detected in some male sexual enhancement supplements, said the Food Safety Department under the Ministry of Health.

The Food Safety Department under the Ministry of Health yesterday announced the results of testing a number of samples of male enhancement health food products, distributed and managed by Bao Ngoc International Pharmaceutical Company in Hanoi.

The products found to contain banned substances include Man Plus Gold and Man Plus.

The test results confirmed that all examined products contained Sildenafil and Tadalafil, substances prohibited in the production and distribution of health food products.

Additionally, the Food Safety Department identified two batches of Chinese caterpillar fungus products comprising 50-tablet and 30-tablet versions labeled as "gifts not for sale, for internal circulation". These products lacked manufacturer details, including base and address information, and were also found to contain the banned substances Sildenafil and Tadalafil.

Sildenafil and Tadalafil can cause cardiovascular complications, posing significant risks, particularly for individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or cardiovascular disease. Prolonged use may also result in erectile dysfunction and other severe health consequences for users.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan