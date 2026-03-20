Banks join forces with SMEs in digital push

As new regulations tighten household business accounts from 2026, commercial banks are stepping beyond credit provision to partner with small enterprises, offering digital solutions that enhance transparency, reduce risks, and streamline management.

VPBank staff assist business owners at Tan Dinh Market in Ho Chi Minh City in opening accounts and advising them on suitable financial solutions (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Bao)

The roadmap for standardizing household business accounts is entering a tightening phase with requirements for transparent cash flow based on revenue, and a shift from lump-sum tax to declared tax. Beyond providing credit, banks are shifting to partnering with and supporting household businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in adapting to the new regulations through digital solutions.

Banks partner with household businesses in digital shift

2026 marks a significant milestone in standardizing the operations of the household economic sector. According to the Ministry of Finance’s Decision 3389/2025, from January 1, 2026, household businesses with annual revenue of VND200 million (US$7,602) or more will be required to have their own business account.

Starting March 1, 2026, the State Bank of Vietnam’s Circular 25/2025 requires business accounts to be registered under the exact name listed on the business certificate. This separation of accounts is not only a legal measure to ensure tax transparency but also a crucial step for household businesses and SMEs to reduce operational risks and strengthen management efficiency.

Recognizing this demand, commercial banks have rolled out integrated digital platforms paired with flexible credit support. At VPBank, the VPBankSME ecosystem equips small and medium-sized enterprises with tools such as Smart POS, Tap to Phone, multi-standard QR payments, and online gateways, which enable seamless transactions across physical stores, online channels, and even cross-border markets.

At the same time, VPBank is rolling out the CommCredit ecosystem tailored for household businesses, ensuring compliance with new account separation rules. Through VPBank NEO, customer accounts linked with eTAX not only meet regulatory requirements but also earn up to 6 percent interest annually on idle funds.

In addition to supporting digital transformation solutions, commercial banks are also partnering with tax authorities to provide comprehensive support to customers. At ACB, business households are allowed to use their own business account to connect with eTax Mobile, and declare and pay taxes online on the tax authority's platform. To support customers, from now until June 30, 2026, business households linking their accounts with eTax Mobile will receive an additional 0.1 percent per year reduction in interest rates for the first period on preferential business loans.

Sacombank and the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department have also signed a cooperation agreement to promote digital transformation and implement electronic invoices for business households at 29 local tax offices. Accordingly, Sacombank and its technology partners will provide a complete solution package, from management software and digital signatures to suitable financial services. Similarly, OCB is implementing the Smart Merchant solution to help households and SMEs consolidate payment, sales, and invoice data on a single platform; automatically synchronize transactions via QR code and POS, and generate electronic invoices directly to the tax authorities.

Pham Hong Hai, General Director of OCB, said that with the support of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, OCB offers many practical solutions to help households and SMEs optimize cash flow and ensure compliance with Decree 68/2026 accurately and conveniently.

Easier access to capital

For household businesses, digital transformation is opening doors to easier access to credit and broader growth opportunities. Le Van Ha, a fruit shop owner in Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, was denied a loan in late 2025 because his reliance on cash made it impossible to prove cash flow. After adopting digital tools, he saw a turnaround. “Using QR codes and management software not only helps me track actual revenue but also gives banks the basis to approve loans without requiring collateral,” Mr. Ha explained.

Statistics show that tens of thousands of household businesses transition into enterprises each year, yet most remain micro-enterprises constrained by limited capital, incomplete accounting systems, and insufficient collateral. Many continue to operate manually, relying on fragmented payments, cash-on-delivery services, and individual transfers without integrated data.

This lack of transparency makes cash flow difficult to manage, deprives businesses of performance insights, and further restricts access to credit. As a result, digital transformation is increasingly seen as a critical lever for household businesses and SMEs to strengthen financial management and unlock capital access.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan