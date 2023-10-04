Bacterial infection culprit of 6-year-old girl's death

Medical senior experts in food poisoning pointed out that bacterial infection was the culprit of the poisoning incident which killed a 6-year-old girl.

Related News HCMC Health Department convenes to determine cause of child poisoning death

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health held an emergency meeting after the death of a child suspected of being poisoned by eating cream puffs at the Palm Heights apartment building in Thu Duc City.

After listening to the medical worker group report on the results of the investigation of cases with symptoms of food poisoning and reports of hospitals on the treatment of food poisoning cases, experts arrived at conclusion that bacterial infection is the culprit of this poisoning incident.

This is a case of mass food poisoning, more complicated and difficult to recognize than previous similar cases, often occurring at schools. Healthcare experts said that the food causing poisoning in this case is most likely from cream puffs after they excluded grilled sausages and drinks children had at the Mid-Autumn Festival party. Some people did not attend the Mid-Autumn Festival party organized by the Palm Heights Apartment Management Board but were still poisoned and had the same symptoms after eating cream puffs of the same brand at the same address.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health announced that it is necessary to wait for the results of bacterial isolation to be processed by the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Public Health Hygiene.

As SGGP newspaper released, Palm Heights apartment building in Thu Duc City organized a Mid-Autumn Festival for children in the apartment building on September 29. The organizing committee distributed gifts and cakes to the children.

Among these gifts, the apartment bought 230 cream puffs for more than VND3 million (US$123) from the Givral cake shop located in Binh Thanh District to give to the children. On the next day, a 6-year-old child experienced vomiting and died on the way to the emergency room and 5 other children who ate cakes had symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, and fever on October 1. By the morning of October 2, there were many children with similar cases.

Until today, 17 children are still being treated at Children's Hospital 1, Children's Hospital 2, Le Van Thinh Hospital, and Gia Dinh People's Hospital, and their health is stable.