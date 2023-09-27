Baby boy weighing 6.1 kilograms born in Ha Tinh Province

A woman gave birth to a giant baby boy at 40 weeks weighing 6.1 kilograms by surgical cesarean section at Ha Tinh Provincial General Hospital on September 27 afternoon, making him the locality's heaviest ever.

Accordingly, last night, the doctors of the obstetrics department of Ha Tinh Provincial General Hospital received a 36-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Vuong Loc Commune, Can Loc District, Ha Tinh Province with symptoms of abdominal pain and signs of labor.

The giant baby is the fourth child of the woman.

During pregnancy, the woman's health was completely normal.

Previously, at the end of February 2023, Ha Tinh Provincial General Hospital successfully performed an obstetric surgery to welcome a heavy infant, born weighing six kilograms.