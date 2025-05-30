Ba Ria–Vung Tau works to overcome challenges, attracts new investment projects

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh, accompanied by a central government delegation, attended the 2025 Ba Ria–Vung Tau Investment Conference, held under the theme “Select Ba Ria–Vung Tau" on the morning of May 30.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh attends the 2025 Ba Ria–Vung Tau Investment Conference, held under the theme “Select Ba Ria–Vung Tau" on the morning of May 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Also in attendance were Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Pham Viet Thanh, Secretary of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council; Le Tan Can, Deputy Minister of Finance; and Nguyen Van Tho, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau People’s Committee.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, Nguyen Van Tho, highlighted the province’s strategic significance, describing it as a vital gateway to the East Sea for the southeastern region and the country.

He noted that Ba Ria–Vung Tau benefits from distinctive natural conditions, including a 305-kilometer-long coastline, Con Dao National Park, and Binh Chau–Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve. With a temperate climate, the province holds immense potential for the development of the marine economy, urbanization, and service sectors.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (L) attends the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Thanks to the support of central and local authorities, along with the commitment of domestic and international investors, Ba Ria–Vung Tau has, in recent years, witnessed the implementation and operation of numerous investment projects across a wide range of sectors. Several large-scale projects have not only taken shape but also established high-profile brands in the province.

Since its establishment more than 30 years ago, Ba Ria–Vung Tau has attracted over 1,200 domestic and foreign investment projects with a total registered capital of approximately US$ 54 billion. Of these, 503 are foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, representing around US$35 billion in capital from 30 countries and territories.

The province is also witnessing the gradual development and completion of a comprehensive intra-provincial and inter-regional transportation network, including key infrastructure projects such as Phuoc An Bridge, Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, Vung Tau–Long Hai–Binh Chau coastal road, Ring Road No. 4, and Ho Tram–Long Thanh International Airport Expressway. These critical infrastructure links are expected to serve as powerful catalysts for accelerating economic growth and helping the province achieve double-digit growth targets.

The conference is a chance for government leaders, local authorities, business support organizations, and investors to meet, exchange ideas, and address existing challenges. It also aimed to attract new investment projects and foster the creation of high-quality products and services.

By Phu Ngan—Translated by Kim Khanh