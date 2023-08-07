Award given to honorees in recognition of outstanding contributions to medicine

An award will be given to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the Ho Chi Minh City's medicine sector.

Assoc. Prof. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health in HCMC, said that the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City (VOH) in collaboration with the Department of Health continues to organize the award nomination for the fourth Vietnam Medical Achievement Award - 2023 about intensive medical development to honor the contributions of collectives and individuals and widely introduce medical achievements and works of the health sector.

Accordingly, entries for the award nomination must be finished products and are being deployed into the practice of medical examination and treatment at candidates’ medical infirmaries. The products could be replicated but they have never won equivalent awards or national awards.

Entries shall be sent to the email qlcl.tphcm@gmail.com or the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City before 5 p.m. on September 30.

The Department of Health will set up a professional council consisting of leading experts in each respective specialty to evaluate and select the best products which will be sent to the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City. VOH will introduce these products to the public so that everyone can vote for their favorite ones.

As per the plan, VOH and the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City will organize the fourth Vietnam Medical Achievement Award Gala in 2023 to honor the 10 best nominees voted for by city dwellers on February 26, 2024.