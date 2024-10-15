Authorities urged to finalize land price adjustment by October 16 afternoon

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued an official letter about the directive of the Municipal People’s Committee Chairman urging finalization for the adjustment of a land price list by October 16 afternoon.

Under the directive, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Head of the Appraisal Council for Land Price in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai assigned the Standing Committee for the Appraisal Council for Land Price to urgently review submissions from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment for finalizing the procedures and reporting the evaluation results of the draft decision amending and supplementing Decision No. 02/2020 of the Municipal People's Committee, which stipulates the land price list, as well as submitting reports to the Head of Appraisal Council for Land Price by 2 p.m. on October 15, 2024.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai also assigned the Municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to promptly complete procedures of the adjustment and supplement for land price list including the draft to submit it to the Steering Committee for the Construction and Adjustment of the Land Price for giving opinions before reporting to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee before 2 p.m. on October 16, 2024.

Moreover, Chairman Phan Van Mai has instructed the Municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communication to provide content regarding the orientation, process and results of the decision amending and and supplementing Decision No. 02/2020 of the Municipal People's Committee, thereby announcing accurate information on the policies and legal regulations to organizations and individuals citywide.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is responsible for working with the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to prepare relevant contents and documents for the upcoming meeting of the Steering Committee for the Construction and Adjustment of the Land Price.

Additionally, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will coordinate with the Standing Committee for the Appraisal Council for Land Price, the Municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment and relevant agencies to urgently finalize works related to the amendment and supplementation of the land price list in the city as scheduled.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong