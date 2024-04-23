Business

Auction for gold bullion starts on April 23

The State Bank of Vietnam starts auctioning 16,800 taels of SJC-branded gold bars in Hanoi on April 23, it said in a statement.

gold_bullion.jpg
The State Bank of Vietnam will start auctioning 16,800 taels of SJC-branded gold bars in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

The starting price is VND80.7 million (US$3,170) per tael. A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ounces

Fifteen businesses have been permitted to buy. They need to deposit 10 ercent of their purchase value. Each purchaser is allowed to place orders for at least 1,400 taels and at most 2,000 taels.

Bidders will have 30 minutes to determine the price and volume they want. The winners will be announced one hour after the auction closes.

Prospective buyers need to place their deposit no later than 5:00 pm on the day.

Earlier, the central canceled the auction planned for April 22 as too few businesses registered to bid.

It said it has completed preparation for the bidding to ensure stable, transparent, and effective operation of the domestic market.

The last time the central bank sold gold bars was in 2013 when over 1.8 million taels were offloaded, with a total of 76 auctions.

Vietnamplus

Tags

State Bank of Vietnam SJC-Branded Gold Bars Tael bidding auctions

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn