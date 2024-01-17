Association to enhance solidarity, support for overseas Vietnamese in Hong Kong

The debut of the Association of Overseas Vietnamese in Hong Kong earlier this month has brought about joy and hope for the expanding community of over 7,000 individuals from different generations and social strata.

A performance staged as part of the event held for overseas Vietnamese in Hong Kong to welcome the 2024 Year of the Dragon. (Photo: VNA)

In his speech welcoming the 2024 Year of the Dragon, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Pham Binh Dam remarked that the association serves as a bridge to enhance solidarity, mutual support, and collaboration among overseas Vietnamese living, working, and studying in the special administrative region of China.

The diplomat stressed that it will help unite various classes and generations of the group into a strong community oriented towards their homeland through meaningful activities. Considered the nucleus for fostering the formation of Vietnamese intellectual and business communities in Hong Kong, the association aims to spread Vietnam’s core values in the time to come.

As of the end of December last year, it had admitted more than 60 members. Additionally, the association collaborated with the Consulate General and the Vietnamese Student Association in the area to organize numerous practical activities, strengthening the community cohesion and contributing to the homeland.

Associate Professor Nguyen Tuan Anh, a member of the association’s executive committee and working at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), highlighted its timely and appropriate establishment, as the number of Vietnamese in the region, particularly students, has been increasing rapidly in recent years.

VNA