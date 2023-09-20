ASEAN nations cooperate to stop false information on cyberspace

The Information and Communications Ministry yesterday chaired the ‘ASEAN Forum on Tackling Disinformation on the Internet’ in Da Nang City.



In the meeting, participants admitted that fake news and imprecise information have become a serious problem in all countries in ASEAN. They have caused severe damages, not to mention the possibility of inciting violence as well as ethnic and religious hatred. During the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the spread of fake news and false information significantly undermined the government’s efforts in fighting the disease.

Participants then discussed possible measures to boost digital literacy and feasible policies in communications, in combating fake news as well as safety instructions for the public when going online.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam shared that the forum is a great way for governmental agencies, the press, cross-border platforms, and relevant units to cooperate in the fight against disinformation.

The forum displays the strong determination of all ASEAN nations to minimize harmful impacts of fake news, establish healthier and more reliable information space for the community.