Health

ASEAN Dengue Day 2024 launched in HCMC

SGGP

A launching ceremony for a campaign in response to ASEAN Dengue Day 2024 was held in HCMC on May 26.

7c-9273.jpg.jpg
ASEAN Dengue Day 2024 is launched in HCMC to raise awareness about dengue prevention. (Photo: SGGP)

From the beginning of the year to the present, HCMC recorded 3,251 cases of dengue fever. The increase in dengue cases has been seen in Binh Chanh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan districts.

The southern metropolis is one of the localities with the highest number of reported dengue fever cases in the country. The city's Department of Health has implemented many activities to control and prevent the disease, such as eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

According to Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the HCMC Health Department, starting this year, around 8,047 community-based health collaborators will join hands with the healthcare sector to carry out the communication campaign to raise awareness about dengue prevention in the city.

ASEAN Dengue Day is an event held every 15 June to increase public awareness of dengue, mobilize resources for its prevention and control, and demonstrate the region’s commitment to tackling the disease.

The event was agreed upon during the 10th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting in 2010. The first ASEAN Dengue Day was held in 2011 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

ASEAN Dengue Day 2024 HCMC Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau Deputy Director of the HCMC Health Department

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn