ASEAN Dengue Day 2024 launched in HCMC

A launching ceremony for a campaign in response to ASEAN Dengue Day 2024 was held in HCMC on May 26.

ASEAN Dengue Day 2024 is launched in HCMC to raise awareness about dengue prevention. (Photo: SGGP)

From the beginning of the year to the present, HCMC recorded 3,251 cases of dengue fever. The increase in dengue cases has been seen in Binh Chanh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan districts.

The southern metropolis is one of the localities with the highest number of reported dengue fever cases in the country. The city's Department of Health has implemented many activities to control and prevent the disease, such as eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

According to Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the HCMC Health Department, starting this year, around 8,047 community-based health collaborators will join hands with the healthcare sector to carry out the communication campaign to raise awareness about dengue prevention in the city.

ASEAN Dengue Day is an event held every 15 June to increase public awareness of dengue, mobilize resources for its prevention and control, and demonstrate the region’s commitment to tackling the disease.

The event was agreed upon during the 10th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting in 2010. The first ASEAN Dengue Day was held in 2011 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Kim Khanh