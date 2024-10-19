Another hospital in HCMC’s outskirts able to conduct hemodialysis

One more hospital in Ho Chi Minh’s outlying district is able to conduct hemodialysis. This development represents a significant advancement in enhancing medical services.

Local authority in Binh Chanh District congratulates the hospital's inauguration ceremony

The Binh Chanh District Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday inaugurated an artificial kidney unit within its Department of General Internal Medicine facilitate patients’ travel particularly for individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease in Binh Chanh suburban district and its neighboring regions.

Following a thorough preparation process, Binh Chanh District Hospital has received appraisal and approval from the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City to establish an artificial kidney unit. The Artificial Kidney Unit at Binh Chanh District Hospital commenced dialysis for its first patients on September 30, 2024.

The Artificial Kidney Unit has 6 modern artificial kidney dialysis machines, including 1 specialized machine for infected patients. The RO water system at the unit is designed and operated in accordance with the standards of the Ministry of Health, ensuring the supply of the purest water source, and ensuring stable and effective operation for the hemodialysis process.

Dr. Vo Ngoc Cuong, Director of Binh Chanh District Hospital, said that for many years, the hospital had to transfer patients with end-stage renal disease treated with dialysis to a large infirmary. However, many patients residing in Binh Chanh district undergoing dialysis at big hospitals have had difficulties in traveling.

Therefore, the official operation of the artificial kidney unit is of great significance, meeting the increasing healthcare needs of patients with end-stage renal disease who must undergo dialysis.

By Van Minh – Translated By Anh Quan