Amid drop in dengue cases, cases of hand, foot and mouth disease increase

Children under 5 years old, especially 3 year old toddlers are being affected by the highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD). The younger the child, the more likely it is that the disease will get worse. About 90-95 percent of children with hand, foot and mouth disease respond well to conservative treatment at home. The disease is usually mild and patients generally recover in 7-10 days.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) today said that last week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 339 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (an increase of 12 percent compared to the average 4 weeks ago). The total cumulative number of hand, foot and mouth cases from the beginning of 2024 to the end of last week is 3,349 cases. Districts 6, Nha Be and Binh Chanh have a high number of cases per 100,000 people.

This week, Ho Chi Minh City also recorded 93 cases of dengue fever, down 1/3 compared to the average four weeks ago. The total cumulative number of dengue fever cases from the beginning of 2024 to week 18 is 2,964 cases. Districts with a high number of cases per 100,000 people include districts 1, 7 and Thu Duc city.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is very contagious. Medical workers advise people to follow simple steps below to help prevent catching or spreading HFMD including washing hands after changing diapers, after using the toilet, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or before and after caring for someone who is sick. Moreover, people should avoid touching someone who has HFMD.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Anh Quan