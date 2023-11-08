AI-based diagnostic tool used for women’s cervical lesions in island district

An artificial intelligence-based diagnostic tool was first used for women’s uterine cervical lesions in Ho Chi Minh City’s outlying island district today.

An AI-assisted diagnostics system - the second AI application in community health care - was deployed in Thanh An island commune of Can Gio suburban district.

Doctors and nurses from Hung Vuong Hospital today brought AI-based cervical cancer diagnosis assisting system (TeleCervicography) to Thanh An Island Commune Medical Station to screen local women’s cervical cancer.

This AI-based cervical cancer screening, called CerviCare AI, is a new technique that helps screen for cervical cancer without having to perform the familiar Pap smear technique at clinics and hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology.

CerviCare AI is trained on a large dataset of more than 100,000 cervical images, including both normal and abnormal images, and according to clinical trial results of the Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA), CerviCare AI can accurately detect early-stage cervical cancer with an accuracy of up to 98 percent.