Business

Agro-forestry-fishery exports rise 21 percent in five months

Vietnam shipped an estimated US$24.14 billion worth of agro-forestry-fishery products overseas during January-May, up 21 percent against the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The sector enjoyed a trade surplus of some US$6.53 billion, a year-on-year surge of 64.5 percent.

The export of the items posted growth, with revenues of agricultural products rising 27.7 percent to US$13.11 billion, forestry 22.7 percent to US$6.58 billion, fishery 3.6 percent to US$3.5 billion, and husbandry 5.6 percent to US$199 million.

Most of the key products saw their export value increase between 7.5 percent and 23.6 percent, including wood and wooden products, coffee, rice, cashew, vegetables, and shrimp.

During the period, shipments to Asia, America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania rose 17.5 percent, 23.1 percent, 39.4 percent, 26.1 percent, and 24.8 percent, respectively, with the US, China, and Japan remaining the three largest importers.

The MARD has ordered competent authorities and enterprises to keep a close watch on the output of the staple fruits for export such as dragon fruit, longan, mango, and durian, and instruct localities to adjust their production plans and bolster export.

It said it will help localities and businesses with negotiations to handle technical barriers for market expansion.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Agro-Forestry-Fishery Exports wood and wooden products the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn