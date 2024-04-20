Business

Agriculture industry will support sowing machines for farmers: Deputy Minister

SGGP

Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam pledged that the agricultural sector will support sowing machines for farmers.

lua-gao-9672.jpg.jpg

A working delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development led by Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam worked in Tam Nong District of the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on a high-quality and low-emission rice farming model associated with green growth.

Accordingly, Tam Nong District strives to have 11,885 hectares of high-quality rice cultivation by 2025. In 2024, the district makes efforts to have about 4,973 hectares of high-quality rice cultivation. Currently, farmers in the five communes including Phu Duc, Phu Hiep, Tan Cong Sinh, An Long and Hoa Binh in the Sustainable Agriculture Transformation (VnSAT) Project area are preparing to sow 4,973 hectares of rice. Some 45 households in Phu Tho Agricultural Service Cooperative were selected to grow 50 hectares of rice under a pilot model of high-quality and low-emission cultivation associated with green growth.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam requested localities and cooperatives in areas specializing in high-quality and low-emission rice cultivation to increase propaganda so that people will strictly follow the set criteria.

Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam pledged that the agricultural sector will support sowing machines and straw processing machines, microorganisms are used to decompose straw which will help add nutrients to the soil, contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Related News
By Tin Huy – Translated By Dan Thuy

Tags

Agriculture Deputy Minister sowing machines Sustainable Agriculture Transformation (VnSAT) Project low-emission cultivation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn