Agriculture industry will support sowing machines for farmers: Deputy Minister

A working delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development led by Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam worked in Tam Nong District of the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on a high-quality and low-emission rice farming model associated with green growth.

Accordingly, Tam Nong District strives to have 11,885 hectares of high-quality rice cultivation by 2025. In 2024, the district makes efforts to have about 4,973 hectares of high-quality rice cultivation. Currently, farmers in the five communes including Phu Duc, Phu Hiep, Tan Cong Sinh, An Long and Hoa Binh in the Sustainable Agriculture Transformation (VnSAT) Project area are preparing to sow 4,973 hectares of rice. Some 45 households in Phu Tho Agricultural Service Cooperative were selected to grow 50 hectares of rice under a pilot model of high-quality and low-emission cultivation associated with green growth.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam requested localities and cooperatives in areas specializing in high-quality and low-emission rice cultivation to increase propaganda so that people will strictly follow the set criteria.

Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam pledged that the agricultural sector will support sowing machines and straw processing machines, microorganisms are used to decompose straw which will help add nutrients to the soil, contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

By Tin Huy – Translated By Dan Thuy