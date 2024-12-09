Agricultural sector guarantees adequate supply of livestock for Tet holiday

The agricultural sector is actively working to maintain a stable supply of livestock and poultry during the Tet holiday.

The agricultural sector guarantees adequate supply of livestock and poultry for Tet holiday

A concerted effort by the agricultural, industrial, and trade sectors, localities, businesses, and the public is underway to ensure adequate livestock and poultry supply for the local market during the Tet holiday (Lunar New Year) 2025. This involves proactive measures such as rapid disease response, strict border controls to prevent smuggled imports, and collaborative efforts to maintain a stable supply chain.

Head Le Van Phong of the Farmers' Association in Phu Loi Ha Hamlet, An Dinh Commune of Ben Tre Province’s Mo Cay Nam District shared that there are still over ten days remaining before selling pork to traders for the year-end market and the 2025 Lunar New Year. To ensure the health and growth of their herd of 300 pigs, as well as to meet the quantity agreed upon with traders, Mr. Phong and his family diligently clean the pig pen twice daily and ensure the pigs receive adequate food.

The total number of pigs available for sale from Phu Loi Ha hamlet during the upcoming Tet holiday is close to 2,000. The Farmers' Association in the hamlet is actively monitoring and advising farmers to adhere strictly to the guidelines and techniques set forth by the specialized agency.

Director Doan Phan Dinh of Dong Thap Wild Boar Trading and Service Company in Dong Thap Province stated that the company has already secured contracts to purchase pigs from 5,000 farmers across the Central region, Southeast region, and Mekong Delta for the Tet holiday.

According to the contract, all farmers must ensure the quantity and quality of the supply, and pigs must not use antibiotics; moreover, breeders are encouraged to feed pigs with vegetables, fruits, grass and agricultural by-products.

Owners of livestock and poultry farms were instructed to properly follow procedures and techniques to prevent the outbreak of diseases, localities are also focusing on quickly and thoroughly handling outbreaks, preventing them from spreading.

Vice Chairman Pham Van Trong of Tien Giang Provincial People's Committee informed that immediately after detecting African swine fever in the area, the provincial leaders requested chairmen of people's committees of districts, towns and cities to drastically and synchronously implement prevention measures.

To date, eight districts affected by the epidemic have been quarantined and effectively managed.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Tien Giang Province has administered 3,000 doses of African swine fever vaccine for pig herds in Cai Be, Cai Lay, Chau Thanh, Cho Gao, Go Cong Tay, Tan Phu Dong districts and Cai Lay town.

Chairman Nguyen Van Ut of the Long An Provincial People's Committee announced that he has instructed people's committees in border areas to direct relevant authorities to collaborate with veterinary agencies. Their task is to conduct thorough inspections and monitoring of pig collection and slaughter sites near the border, as well as to trace the origins of any cases exhibiting signs of violations.

Local administrations in border crossings have strengthened communications to raise awareness of residents about disease prevention and illegal transportation of pigs across the areas.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Steering Committee 389 under the Market Surveillance Authority of Long An Province was assigned to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to establish a working group to inspect and urge the implementation and prevention of illegal transportation and trading of livestock and poultry across the border in the province.

Elsewhere in Dong Nai, Head Nguyen Truong Giang of the Provincial Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine emphasized the importance of advising pig, chicken, and duck farming households to maintain biosafety standards, as well as to consistently implement disinfection protocols and sanitize their barns.

From now until the period surrounding the Lunar New Year 2025, the unit will collaborate with relevant agencies to conduct inspections and establish checkpoints, ensuring strict enforcement against the import and export of pork into and out of the province without proper quarantine measures. This initiative aims to control disease outbreaks and secure the supply of livestock and poultry for the year-end market.

The Department of Animal Husbandry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has noted that as the year concludes, there is typically an increase in demand for meat and food products, which often leads to a rise in smuggling activities involving pigs and poultry.

In the northern border provinces, such smuggling primarily involves slaughtered meat products and animal organs, particularly frozen goods.

The representative from the Department of Animal Husbandry reported that the provinces along the southwestern border, such as Long An, Dong Thap, and An Giang, as well as areas in the Central region, remain the primary hotspots for pig smuggling.

The majority of these smuggled pigs originate from Cambodia and Thailand.

Authorities estimate that between 6,000 and 8,000 pigs are illegally transported across the border each day, in addition to a significant number of discarded poultry.

Director Duong Tat Thang of the Department of Livestock reported that by the conclusion of 2024, the national pig population is projected to reach 26 million, reflecting a 2.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The anticipated pork production is expected to exceed 5 million tons, which will sufficiently satisfy consumption needs during the Lunar New Year and the start of the new year.

Both the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development predict that the domestic livestock sector will remain stable this year. While African swine fever will still be present, it is not expected to escalate into an epidemic. Consequently, the supply of pork will be plentiful, ensuring that there will be no shortage in the market at the end of the year and during the Lunar New Year of 2025.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan