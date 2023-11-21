African swine fever spreads to 8 out of 11 districts in Tien Giang Province

Tien Giang Province has recorded African swine fever outbreaks in 53 pig farming households in 12 communes of eight out of 11 districts, towns since the begining of the year.

1,158 sick pigs were forced to be destroyed, accounting for 54.4 percent.

The data was provided by the Sub-Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Tien Giang Province on November 21.

African swine fever spread to 40 pig farming households in the whole commune of Xuan Dong, Cho Gao District is the African swine fever hot pot has been forced to destroy 843 sick and dead pigs.

The People's Committee of Xuan Dong Commune has set up four quarantine checkpoints at gateways heading to the commune, T-junctions and intersections, bordering other communes.

The remaining districts Tan Phu Dong, Cai Lay and Cai Lay Town have not found any African swine fever outbreak yet.