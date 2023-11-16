African swine fever reported in Ha Tinh Province

African swine fever (ASF) was reported in Cam Duong Commune, Cam Xuyen District and Lam Trung Thuy Commune, Duc Tho District in the Central province of Ha Tinh.

Currently, local authorities and functional sectors have directed and synchronously deployed urgent measures to prevent and control the disease.

As of this morning, leader of the People’s Committee of Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province said that ASF was discovered in a pig-farming household in Trung Dong Village, Cam Duong Commune on November 10. Four days later, on November 14, the African swine fever virus was detected in three pig-farming households in Cam Duong Commune.

According to regulations, 15 pigs weighing 1,689 kilograms including five sows and 10 piglets have been forced to destroy.

Meanwhile, the Steering Committee for Livestock and Poultry Disease Prevention and Control of Duc Tho District reported that from November 13 up to now, the African swine fever virus has been found in two farming households in Lam Trung Thuy Commune, resulting in four dead and destroyed pigs.

The reason is that small farming households do not comply with biosecurity measures and the African swine fever virus spread from previous outbreaks.

In the upcoming time, the disease will be likely to spread quickly to other localities amid the complicated weather conditions.

The People's Committees of Cam Xuyen District and Duc Tho District have directed and requested local authorities, functional agencies to focus on synchronously implementing urgent measures to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever among pigs and minimize economic damages for breeders.

It is important to instruct breeders to proactively monitor and promptly detect suspected cases of pigs with symptoms of illness and make report to the commune-level People's Committee and veterinary agencies.

Besides, it is essential not to absolutely hide the disease, sell and trade sick pigs from the disease-hit areas, slaughter and consume sick or dead pigs, throw dead pigs into the environment.