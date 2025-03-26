Adult measles cases complicated by development of pneumonia and encephalitis

Parents take their children to a medical facility in Binh Tan District

Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi yesterday warned of a rise in measles cases with severe complications, particularly among adult patients.

Associate Professor Do Duy Cuong, Director of Bach Mai Institute of Tropical Medicine under Bach Mai Hospital said that the facility receives around 20 suspected measles cases daily for examination and hospitalization. Most patients are between 30 and 40 years old, presenting symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, pneumonia complications, respiratory failure, elevated liver enzymes, and diarrhea. In more severe cases, some patients develop encephalitis and meningitis.

According medical officials, most of the cases were not vaccinated or were vaccinated but did not receive a booster shot. Measles cases with complications such as respiratory tract infections, pneumonia, increased liver enzymes, liver failure, multiple organ failure requiring dialysis, respiratory failure requiring intubation account for about 5 percent of hospitalized patients.

People with underlying diseases and immunodeficiency are at higher risk, and are more likely to develop severe diseases that may require mechanical ventilation.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, from the beginning of 2025 to now, the country has recorded about 42,500 suspected measles cases. Of the cases, more than 4,000 tested positive for measles. Worse, deaths related to measles were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City (2 cases), Dong Nai (1 case), Binh Duong (1 case), Binh Phuoc (1 case) and Hanoi (1 case). The number of suspected measles cases recorded is highest in the Southern region, accounting for 55 percent.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan