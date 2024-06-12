Administrative procedures for criminal records simplified

The Government reduces and simplifies administrative procedures related to criminal record issuance

Accordingly, a number of regulations and administrative procedures for a criminal record in 14 fields of science and technology, diplomacy, home affairs, agriculture and rural development, finance, justice, construction, health, State Bank, culture, sports and tourism, labor - war invalids and social affairs, public security, national defense, and transport are simplified.

In particular, as to the recruitment procedure for civil servants, the requirement for individuals to submit criminal records will be replaced by the measure that the recruitment agency actively requests the issuance of criminal records according to the provisions of Clause 7 in Article 3 of the Criminal Record Law dated June 17, 2009 (amended and supplemented) to create favorable conditions, reduce time and social costs, and implement the right to request the issuance of criminal records by state agencies.

Regarding the procedures for granting licenses for labor export activities, the requirement to submit criminal records will be eliminated. If necessary, the administrative procedure settlement agency will request the criminal record management agency to issue criminal records to complete the dossier; or the individual may present an electronic criminal record that has been issued on VNeID to save time and costs, creating convenience for individuals in performing administrative procedures.

With respect to registering domestic adoption, the administrative procedure settlement agency is responsible for requesting the criminal record management agency to issue criminal records when people perform the procedures for registering domestic adoption. In addition, specific regulations on how to carry out this adoption and corresponding administrative procedures electronically will be supplemented.

As to registering foreign adoption for cases where stepfathers, stepmothers adopt their wives' or husbands' children; aunts, uncles adopt their nieces, nephews, the administrative procedure settlement agency is responsible for requesting the criminal record management agency to issue criminal records (for Vietnamese citizens who are subject to the issuance of criminal records by the competent authority) when people perform the procedures to resolve this procedure.

At the same time, the regulation on the validity period of criminal records stipulated in Decree No. 19/2011/ND-CP of the Government detailing the implementation of a number of articles of the Adoption Law will be abolished. In addition, specific regulations on how to perform this adoption and corresponding administrative procedures electronically will be supplemented.

Finally, the "criminal record" will be removed from the dossier for granting pharmaceutical practice certificates by examination/dossier review (including cases where a pharmaceutical practice certificate is granted but the pharmaceutical practice certificate is then revoked according to the provisions of the Law on Pharmacy).

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam