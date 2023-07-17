About US$17 billion needed for building two railway lines connecting seaports

A sum of about US$17 billion is needed to build two railway lines connecting seaports, namely Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong and Bien Hoa - Vung Tau, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The investor of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau railway line connecting the Cai Mep - Thi Vai seaport complex is preparing a pre-feasibility study report for the project. The 128km-long route with double tracks and 1,435mm gauge will be used for transporting passengers and goods. It has a total investment of about US$6.2 billion.

Elsewhere in the country, the detailed planning of the about 380km-long Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway project connecting the Lach Huyen wharf area has basically been completed with double tracks and 1,435mm gauge. The construction cost is about US$11 billion.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the construction cost of these two projects is mostly taken from public investment capital. Due to their big total investment, the two projects have also been included in the list of nationally major projects which the country will call for foreign investment in the 2021-2025 period. The Ministry of Transport is preparing for financial mobilization to start construction before 2030.