9999 ring gold price set new record to US$3,315 per tael

With the uptrend of world gold prices, domestic gold prices this morning continued to soar sharply. The 9999 ring gold price has once again set a new record.

At around 8:30 a.m. on September 24, State-owned Saigon Jewelry Company listed 9999 ring gold price with an increase by VND400,000 (US$16.3) for both buying and selling over yesterday to VND79.5 million (US$3,241) per tael for buying and VND80.9 million (US$3,298) for selling.

Meanwhile, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company also raised its buying price by VND400,000 (US$16.3) to VND80.3 million (US$3,270) per tael and its selling price by VND300,000 (US$12.2) to VND81.4 million (US$3,315).

Therefore, the 9999 ring gold price set a new record at VND81.4 million (US$3,315) per tael.

Regarding gold bullion price, SJC, PNJ and Doji Group simultaneously increased both two ways of buying and selling the precious metal by VND1.5 million (US$61) over yesterday to VND81.5 million (US$3,322) per tael for buying and VND83.5 million (US$3,403) per tael for selling.

Besides, the selling price of SJC branded gold bars at four commercial State banks comprising Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), Joint Stock Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) and Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) was also adjusted to surge to VND83.5 million (US$3,403) per tael this morning, up VND1.5 million (US$61) per tael over yesterday.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

