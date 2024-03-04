999 gold rings continue to escalate

The prices of 9999 gold rings surged on March 4 as numerous businesses continued to adjust them upwards, reaching record highs for many. SJC gold also saw an uptick.

Customers buy jewelry at a PNJ store.

Specifically, around 4:30 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, PNJ Company raised the price of 9999 gold rings by an additional VND100,000 for both buying and selling rates compared to the morning, to VND65.5 million per tael for buying and VND66.7 million per tael for selling, a total increase of VND250,000 for both buying and selling compared to the previous day.

SJC Company also posted gold prices at VND65.6 million per tael for buying and VND66.8 million per tael for selling, up VND200,000 for both buying and selling compared to the morning, totaling a VND300,000 increase for both buying and selling rates compared to the previous day. These represent the highest prices for 9999 gold rings ever recorded by these two enterprises.

Simultaneously, in Hanoi, Doji Group bought 9999 gold rings at VND66.7 million per tael and sold them at VND67.85 million per tael, marking an increase of 200,000 VND for buying and 250,000 VND for selling compared to the previous day. This is also the highest price for 9999 gold rings set by this company to date.

For Bao Tin Minh Chau Company, after peaking at VND66.78 million per tael for buying and VND67.98 million per tael for selling this morning, there was a slight correction of VND50,000 for both buying and selling this late afternoon, bringing the prices to VND66.73 million per tael for buying and VND67.93 million per tael for selling. Despite this, the company's price for 9999 gold rings remains the highest in the market.

After a morning lull, SJC gold prices rebounded in the afternoon as gold trading firms adjusted them upward. Specifically, SJC Company elevated prices by VND300,000 for buying and VND500,000 for selling compared to the morning, reaching VND78.5 million per tael for buying and VND80.5 million per tael for selling. This totals an increase of VND700,000 for buying and VND200,000 for selling compared to the previous day. PNJ Company also lifted prices by VND900,000 for buying and VND300,000 for selling compared to the morning, trading at VND78.8 million per tael for buying and VND80.7 million per tael for selling. This represents a total increase of VND200,000 for buying and a decrease of VND300,000 for selling compared to the previous day.

At the same time, in Hanoi, Doji Group also raised prices by VND300,000 for both buying and selling compared to this morning, reaching VND78.45 million per tael for buying and VND80.45 million per tael for selling, totaling an increase of VND800,000 for buying and VND200,000 for selling compared to the previous day.

In the global gold market, spot gold prices on the Kitco exchange in the afternoon of March 4 (Vietnam time) traded at US$2,085.22 an ounce, up approximately $4 from this morning. After conversion, this price is equivalent to about VND62.3 million per tael, lower than SJC gold by around VND18.4 million per tael and lower than 9999 gold ring prices by approximately VND4.8 - 5.6 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao