83 chickenpox cases reported at garment company in Ben Tre Province

The Ben Tre Provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC) has identified 83 cases of chickenpox at Alliance One Garment Co., Ltd., located in Giao Long Industrial Zone, Chau Thanh District.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Dinh, Director of the Ben Tre CDC, on December 26, reported that 75 cases were recorded on December 23, following six earlier cases between December 3 and 13.

After assessing the outbreak, the CDC advised the company to compile a detailed list of all confirmed and suspected cases, with daily updates to the An Phuoc Health Station in Chau Thanh until the situation is under control.

The CDC also instructed Alliance One to grant medical leave to infected employees and allow them to return to work only with a doctor’s certification of recovery. The company’s health department was tasked with alerting workers to chickenpox symptoms—such as fever, blistering, and rash—and ensuring immediate reporting of any suspected cases.

Workers who have not contracted the disease were encouraged to receive the chickenpox vaccine (via private providers) to reduce the risk of a broader outbreak. Employees were also urged to limit movement, avoid contact with workers from other companies, and strictly follow mask-wearing and disinfection measures during work hours.

Additionally, the CDC mandated regular surface disinfection using 0.5 percent Chloramine B or other standard antiseptic solutions, with special attention to high-touch areas like cafeterias, restrooms, and door handles.

The CDC warned that the outbreak at Alliance One is likely to escalate due to prolonged transmission. They emphasized the risk of the outbreak spreading widely across the Giao Long Industrial Zone, potentially affecting other companies in the area.

By Tin Huy - Translated by Thuy Doan