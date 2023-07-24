8 illegally built coffee shops in Vung Tau City asked to stop operation

Vung Tau City People’s Committee informed of its request for 8 coffee shops on Tran Phu Street built without permission to stop their operation.



Accordingly, SGGP Newspaper has already reported many cases of illegally constructed buildings that have signs of encroaching the sea. They are located at the address of 1A on Tran Phu Street and Bai Dau Beach (one of the four most charming beaches in Vung Tau City).

After careful inspection, Vung Tau City People’s Committee has issued its decision to force these 8 coffee shops to close down: Oasis Coffee & Tea, Sea & Sun Coffee, Mi Amor Coffee, Beach Stop Lounge, Love Beach, Ocean House Restaurant & Bar, Gu Coffee, and Egio Tea & Coffee.

Since the beginning of this year, these shops have built their facilities without formal permission from the local authorities. Particularly, several of them sited in Ward 5 even encroached on public land and the sea to erect their working areas to sell drinks and check-in sites for tourists.

Located right on the beach, these check-in sites have attracted a large quantity of visitors, yet the safety aspect is not ensured because most of them are made of wood with low railings and a lack of parking lots. This has led to traffic insecurity in front of the shops.

In order to provide safety for both local residents and tourists, Vung Tau City People’s Committee asks that the above coffee shops immediately stop their operation until they are allowed by the competent authority.