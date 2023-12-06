79 works and applications selected to Vietnam Golden Book of Creativity 2023

At the launching ceremony of the Vietnam Golden Book of Innovation in 2023

This morning, the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in coordination with the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations and the Ministry of Science and Technology held a ceremony in Hanoi to announce the Vietnam Golden Book of Innovation in 2023.

This annual activity has been taking place since 2016 to honor and praise collectives and individuals with creative works and solutions that make practical and effective contributions to science and technology activities in response to the movement of enhanced solidarity in improving productivity, quality, efficiency, and international integration.

Vice President cum General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said that in response to the emulation movement of enhanced solidarity in improving productivity, quality, efficiency, and international integration launched by the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, a large number of individuals and organizations have sent their initiatives and application of science and technology.

This year, the Vietnam Golden Book of Creativity announced 79 winning innovative science and technology projects, applications and initiatives selected from 162 projects nominated by ministries, departments, agencies, member organizations, provinces and cities. These are typical scientific and technological innovative projects, applications and solutions in the country that are valued to support the community and improve residents' lives, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, environment protection, and taking care of people's health and social life.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, on behalf of the leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien praised the efforts of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations has completed the selection and edition of the Vietnam Golden Book of Creativity 2023 transparently and objectively. The above-mentioned bodies have selected 79 typical scientific works throughout the country.

This year’s honored works in many fields such as new energy, automation, new materials, information technology, electronics, telecommunications, medicine, education and training, and agriculture for the socio-economic development and national defense and security that the Party, the government and the public are paying attention to.

Emphasizing that the Party and State always take heed of investment in the development of science and technology and innovation, Mr. Do Van Chien said that the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations has coordinated with ministries, departments, agencies, member organizations of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and localities to organize selection and award many awards in science and technology field including the Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Award, the National Technical Creativity Contest, the National Creativity Contest for teenagers and children for many recent years.

Recently launched awards in science and technology have attracted the participation of scientists and people from all walks of life. Thousands of awarded scientific works have been applied to bring practical results to promote the process of industrialization, modernization of the country and international integration.

Some typical projects honored in the Vietnam Creative Golden Morning 2023 such as studies, and designs including 5 treatment models of clean water supply and direct drinking water in schools in regions with scarce clean water in Ha Giang province by author Cao Hong Ky; the management system of patients and patients’ relatives with face ID to increase Covid-19 prevention effectiveness by author Doan Thanh Vu and partner Tran Trung Nguyen.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan