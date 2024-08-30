71 critical vulnerabilities expose Vietnamese businesses

A recent cybersecurity report released by Viettel Cyber Security reveals a concerning surge in ransomware attacks in Vietnam during the first half of 2024.



Accordingly, Viettel Cyber Security documented the encryption of a staggering 3 terabytes of data, resulting in estimated losses exceeding US$10 million.

A notable incident involved a sophisticated ransomware attack orchestrated by LockBit group targeting a financial institution in March, which caused significant service disruptions for a long time.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the discovery of approximately 17,000 new vulnerabilities in the first six months of 2024, with over half classified as high or critical severity based on prevalent vulnerability scoring systems.

Of particular concern, the report identified 71 vulnerabilities posing a direct threat to Vietnamese organizations and businesses. These included critical vulnerabilities in Ivanti Connect Secure, a solution for internal network connectivity, and Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS firewall solution.

Viettel Cyber Security strongly recommends that organizations and businesses conduct thorough reviews of their backup systems to ensure they have the capability to restore operations in the event of a severe incident.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam