6G technology trials to be carried out by 2030 in Vietnam

As per a decision on approving the Digital Infrastructure Strategy through 2025, with orientations toward 2030 signed by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh yesterday, Vietnam will carry out trials to implement innovative 6G technology.

The strategic goals set forth aim to ensure that by 2025, fiber optic connectivity reaches households. Moreover, all provinces, cities, high-tech zones, large information technology zones, research and development centers, innovation centers, industrial parks, and international ports/airports have 5G mobile services.

Furthermore, at least two new international submarine fiber optic cables will be operational by 2025 while data centers will be established to support artificial intelligence applications.

The decision also targets that over 50 percent of the adult population will have digital signatures or electronic signatures; and platforms providing digital technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cyber security will be developed as services, serving as soft infrastructure for economic and social development.

By 2030, Vietnam will achieve 100 percent fiber optic coverage with speeds of at least 1 gigabit per second while 99 percent 5G mobile coverage, and prepare for 6G trials. Additionally, six new submarine fiber optic cables will be installed.

The government prioritizes the enhancement of telecommunications and internet infrastructure by focusing on the expansion of coverage and the improvement of 5G mobile service quality in public administrative zones, historical and cultural sites, tourist destinations, healthcare institutions, educational establishments, transportation hubs, road, rail, and waterway networks, shopping centers, complex residential neighborhoods, densely populated regions, commercial properties, hotels, and significant rural areas.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan