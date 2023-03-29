67 defendants in case of Thuduc House prosecuted

The Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam has just completed the indictment against 67 defendants in the case at Thuduc House Company and relevant units.

Among the defendants, 18 staff were working in the field of taxation and seven people are employees of customs agencies in Ho Chi Minh City.

The defendants were proposed to be prosecuted for the following crimes, including the fraudulent appropriation of property; abusing positions and powers to appropriate property; illegal physical transportation of cash across an international border; production of counterfeit goods; smuggling; bribery; violations of regulations on management and usage of state properties causing loss and waste and so on.

Among the defendants, there were leaders and staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department comprising Deputy Director of the Department Nguyen Thi Bich Hanh; former Head of the Tax Declaration and Accounting Division Pham Minh Tuan; Head of the Tax Inspection and Tax Examination Office No.5 Cao Van Ty, Head of the Internal Examination Division Nguyen Xuan Thang; staff of the Tax Department of District 1 Dao Thi Nga; staff of the Tax Department of District 3 Nguyen Phuong Nam; staff of the Tax Department of District 5 Ngo Huynh Luy and so on.

According to the indictment, from 2017 to 2019, defendant Trinh Tien Dung, who was born in 1974 was identified as a leading person and wanted, had directed partners in crime to establish businesses in Vietnam and overseas to form goods import-export documents and papers.

To legalize the procedures, the Thuduc House Company established and signed 334 contracts to buy and sell electronic components in Vietnam with many companies with a total amount of over VND4,000 billion (US$170 million). After that, Thuduc House Company made 17 sets of documents to send to the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department to request a value-added tax refund of more than VND365 billion (US$15.5 million).

These acts lead to incorrect tax refunds, causing losses and damages to the state more than VND365 billion (US$15.5 million).