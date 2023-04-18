663 establishments unqualified to operate in fire prevention, fighting field

The leader of the HCMC Department of Public Security's Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division announced that 663 business establishments failed to meet requirements to operate in fire prevention and fighting field.

The leader, Colonel Huynh Quang Tam, made the announcement at a conference to solve problems related to fire prevention and fighting in Ho Chi Minh City for businesses held by the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) on April 17.

At the conference, the representative of PC07 fully answered delegates’ questions about many issues such as solutions to prevent smoke accumulation, solutions to prevent fire, calculations, design of fire-resistant structures, escape solutions, and fire protection equipment.

Speaking at the conference, Colonel Huynh Quang Tam said that Ho Chi Minh City currently has 981 enterprises operating in consultancy, design, and construction in the field of fire prevention and fighting.

Through inspection, just 267 establishments satisfied fire prevention and fighting requirements with a rate of 27.21 percent. The number of establishments that do not operate at the registered address (cannot be contacted) is 51 establishments accounting for 5.19 percent while 663 establishments do not meet the fire prevention and fighting requirements (the rate of 67.58 percent).

Colonel Huynh Quang Tam pointed out the reasons such as the limited design capacity of the investor and the design consultant, late updates of the regulations and standards on fire prevention and fighting, and incorrect understanding and application of standards and regulations.

According to him, design consultancy units lack inspection and there are inadequacies in the design of projects and works.

Moreover, presently, the design consultancy unit still asked for permission to apply some alternative solutions for the purpose of reducing construction costs, aesthetics of the work or some other reasons that don’t comply with current regulations and standards.

The Head of PC07 suggested units and enterprises operating in consultancy, design, construction and business in the field of fire prevention and fighting to study and remedy the shortcomings and causes indicated by the C07 to jointly implement well in the future.