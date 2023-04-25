SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Health

59 Covid-19 vaccination points set up for booster doses in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has just issued a Covid-19 vaccination plan to booster doses for residents at 59 vaccination sites in 22 districts and Thu Duc City.
Illustrative photo

The Municipal Department of Health informed that HCMC has recorded a surge of new Covid-19 infectious cases in recent days amid the appearance of new sub-variants of Omicron strain in the city being XBB.1.5, XBB.1.9.1, XBB.1.16 and XBB.1.16.1 along with a reduction in herd immunity against Covid-19. Of these, the new sub-variants-driven surge has sent Covid-19 hospitalizations skyrocketing, mostly in the groups of people with high infectious risk and those people who had not received enough Covid-19 vaccine doses as regulated by the Ministry of Health.

As planned, the city's health sector will deploy 59 Covid-19 vaccination points in 22 districts and Thu Duc city throughout the upcoming holidays including the death anniversary of Hung Kings (on the 10th of March Lunar Calendar Month), the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day (May 1) for adults aged over 18 years old.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

