499 driving licenses of traffic violators temporarily disabled via VNeID

The authorities are using the VNeID application to control and handle traffic violations. The use of e-documents is helping to reduce the use of fake licenses and vehicle registration certificates.

Since July 1, the traffic police have applied violation handling in the electronic environment



Accordingly, since July 1, the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security has implemented Circular 28/2024 on amending and supplementing a number of provisions in Circular 32 (stipulating the tasks, powers, forms, content and procedures for patrolling, controlling, and handling administrative traffic violations of traffic police) and Circular 24 (on the registration and revocation of registration and license plates of motor vehicles).

After one week adopting Circular 28, the traffic police nationwide have investigated nearly 27,000 cases via the formal VNeID app. Among them, the police have issued fines to 6,892 violators and temporarily confiscated about 2,000 driving licenses of various types. Notably, 499 of these cases involved revoking driving licenses electronically, integrated into VNeID.

The Traffic Police Department said that the regulation allowing for the inspection and revocation of driver's licenses for violators through the electronic environment helps to limit the use of fake driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates when presented. Meanwhile, it offers more convenience to traffic users as they do not have to carry too many hard copies of their personal documents.

When drivers have had their documents revoked or temporarily confiscated electronically but continue to violate the law at another location, the authorities will simultaneously check the entire database system. This is to detect the status of that document (whether it is currently being revoked or temporarily confiscated or not) and avoid the case of violators still using hard copies to present after having had their documents revoked electronically.

The Traffic Police Department reported that in the first six months of this year, the traffic police force nationwide detected over 2.1 million cases of traffic law violation, fining more than VND4 trillion (US$157 million). About 407,000 driving licenses were revoked and more than 715,000 vehicles were temporarily confiscated.

Compared to this time last year, the figure for law breaking and fine saw a rise of 26.74 percent (450,000 cases) and 24.61 percent (VND800 billion or $31.5 million), respectively.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam