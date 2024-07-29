48 tourists ill following suspected food poisoning while traveling in Mui Ne

Some 48 tourists were in hospital after a suspected food poisoning incident in the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan.

Five people are still in hospitals for further treatment

Some 48 tourists had to be hospitalized for emergency treatment as they experienced symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after having lunch at a resort in Mui Ne Ward in Binh Thuan Province’s Phan Thiet City.

Director Dang Thuc Anh Vu of the Binh Thuan Department of Health yesterday afternoon said that 48 tourists were sent to a local hospital for emergency treatment following suspected food poisoning.

According to initial information, a group of 182 tourists had a trip and stayed at a resort in Mui Ne Ward of Phan Thiet City on July 26.

On the morning of July 27, the group had breakfast at the resort. By noon of the same day, the group also had lunch at the same resort. By early afternoon, some tourists in the group showed symptoms of stomach pain and vomiting and they were therefore taken to An Phuoc General Hospital in Phan Thiet City for emergency treatment. As of 9 a.m. on July 28, a total of 48 tourists had to be hospitalized for treatment.

By the afternoon of July 28, 43 tourists’ health condition had stabilized and they were discharged from the hospital, while 5 tourists were still being treated.

After receiving the information, the Binh Thuan Department of Health organized three working groups to investigate and handle the incident. The team also collected food samples at the places where the tourists had eaten to test and evaluate food safety criteria.

While being treated at the hospital, a female tourist from the Southern Province of Binh Duong said that the breakfast was normal but by noon, after eating lunch at the resort for about 15 minutes, she had stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea multiple times.

A tourist from Ho Chi Minh City remembered that after having lunch at the resort, he felt stomach pain and continuous diarrhea. He only ate and drank at the resort, not consuming anything outside for the whole day.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated and clarified by the authorities.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan