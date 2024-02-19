3 harmful imported whey withdrawn from market

The Food Safety Authority (under the Health Ministry) yesterday issued a warning on 3 imported whey products from Premier Foods Co. that may contain plastic pieces.



Accordingly, the Vietnam Food Safety Authority had received information from the British Food Standards Agency (FSA) that Premier Foods Co. from the UK is recalling its three whey products due to plastic piece suspicion.

The concerned products are Ambrosia My Mini Custard Pots, Ambrosia My Mini 30% Less Sugar Custard Pots, and Ambrosia My Mini Rice Pots. All are packed in sets of 6x55g pots and are available in the Vietnamese market.

The Vietnam Food Safety Authority has already sent necessary data to the Science and Technology Department (under the Ministry of Industry and Trade) for reviewing and proper monitoring of the withdrawal as well as import of the above products.

Simultaneously, the Vietnam Food Safety Authority warns that consumers immediately stop using the three harmful products and report to local competent authorities when detecting those products in the market.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Vien Hong