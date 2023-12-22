2023 – fruitful year of Vietnam in UN peacekeeping engagement

Vietnamese peacekeepers depart for the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Following the Party and State’s orientations, Vietnam has sent personnel to UN peacekeeping missions, realising the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development.



So far, Vietnam has sent nearly 800 military and public security officers to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) as well as the UN headquarters in the forms of individuals and units.



Currently, Vietnam ranks 45th out of 120 countries sending military and police officers to the missions with the number of personnel regularly deployed to field missions reaching 274, including 36 women officers.



The UN Secretary General, the UN Under-Secretary-General for peacekeeping operations and the UN Military Advisor have repeatedly praised Vietnamese peacekeeping forces and sent letters of thanks to the Government of Vietnam for the contributions of the forces. Many UN leaders also highlighted Vietnam's contributions to promoting gender equality by sending a large number of women officers to UN peacekeeping missions, meeting and exceeding the criteria set by the UN.



UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix hailed the active and effective engagement of Vietnam in UN peacekeeping activities as well as the country’s commitments to realising UN targets and criteria. The official said he was deeply impressed by the Vietnamese engineering unit’s performance in the UNISFA despite difficulties.



Meanwhile, UN Under-Secretary-General Atul Khare for Operational Support expressed his admiration for Vietnam's efforts and contributions, especially through the deployment of level-2 field hospitals to UN peacekeeping missions since 2018. This showed Vietnam’s strong commitments and efforts, and was a wonderful thing in the partnership between Vietnam and the UN, he commented.



In March this year, during a conversation with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan and Head of the UNMISS Nicholas Haysom appreciated the active and effective contributions, creativeness and efforts to overcome difficulties of medical officers and soldiers of the level-2 field hospital and peacekeepers of Vietnam at the UNMISS.



In December, UN Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar highly valued Vietnam’s active involvement and good results in peacekeeping operations, including police activities, and voiced his hope for closer cooperation with Vietnam in this regard.



At an event to honour the contributions and sacrifices of “blue beret” forces as part of activities marking the 75th anniversary of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers (May 29, 1948-2023), UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasised that in the context of escalating tensions and conflicts in many regions of the world, UN peacekeeping forces are considered a fulcrum of safety and hope for people in many countries and is a symbol of multilateralism.



At the event, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, on behalf of the Vietnamese State, received a Dag Hammarskjöld Medal - the medal for the cause of international peace to servicemen who died while on duty under the UN flag in 2022 - presented by the UN Secretary General to Lieutenant Colonel Do Anh.



The contributions and successes of Vietnam in the past journey are clear evidence that the deployment of forces to international peacekeeping operations is a sound policy of the Party and State, helping to affirm that Vietnam is a responsible member of the international community, enhancing Vietnam's position, prestige and role in solving international problems, while creating favourable conditions to promote international cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral aspects.



With their braveness and spirit of self-reliance as well as flexible and creative approach, Vietnamese officers joining peacekeeping activities have shown strong performance in implementing their tasks, overcoming difficulties, maintaining close relations with local communities, and acting as ambassadors of peace and friendship. Joining UN peacekeeping missions has also helped Vietnam actively prepare forces and become ready to deal with non-traditional challenges in any circumstances.

VNA