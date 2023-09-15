1st National Forum for Digital Economy, Society kicks off

The Central Economic Committee, the Information and Communications Ministry, and the Nam Dinh Province People’s Committee yesterday held the 1 st National Forum for Digital Economy and Society.



Head of the Central Economic Committee Tran Tuan Anh expressed his hope in the opening speech that this forum can be organized annually to significantly raise the awareness and actions of the public, businesses, and state agencies about the growth of a digital economy and society.

He stressed that the goal in the Government’s National Strategy for Digital Economy and Society Development until 2025 with a Direction to 2030 is a true challenge as the digital transformation process nationwide is encountering various obstacles. Therefore, to devise breakthrough solutions in this matter, it is necessary to pinpoint exactly all problems for corresponding measures to tackle them.

In particular, the solutions must focus on 6 key missions of increasing people-oriented and business-oriented propaganda campaigns, establishing an innovative and creative scientific foundation, boosting the growth of digital technologies, completing the digital databases, synchronizing digital transformation measures to improve the quality of the human resources, and creating an ecosystem of digital citizens.

The targets of the Information and Communications Ministry are that by 2025, the proportion of the Vietnamese digital economy will have accounted for 20 percent of GDP, while the percentage of each industry or field will have reached at least 10 percent. The figures for 2030 will be 30 percent and 20 percent respectively.