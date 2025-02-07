Law

177 Vietnamese repatriated from Cambodia, two wanted suspects identified

Up to 176 of the repatriated individuals were involved in online scams, including gambling, fake investment apps, and romance scams, operated by a company in Svay Rieng province, Cambodia.

1000024596-1325-6549.jpg.jpg
Tay Ninh authority receives 177 Vietnamese nationals involved in illegal labour and residency in Cambodia. (Photo: SGGP)

The Border Guard Command of the southern province of Tay Ninh, in coordination with local police, has completed the reception and verification of 177 Vietnamese nationals involved in illegal labour and residency in Cambodia.

Tay Ninh authorities received the individuals, comprising 19 females and 158 males, from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia at the Moc Bai International Border Gate on February 6, the Border Guard Command said on February 7.

Notably, two of the returnees are wanted suspects: one sought by police of Ho Chi Minh City's Thu Duc city for the charge of engaging in sexual relations with a minor aged 13 – under 16, and another wanted by HCMC's District 3 police for theft.

Among the 177 repartriated persons, 48 had legally exited Vietnam while 129 crossed the border illegally. Up to 176 individuals were involved in online scams, including gambling, fake investment apps, and romance scams, operated by a company in Svay Rieng province, Cambodia. Meanwhile, one worked as a shipper.

Police and border guards of Tay Ninh are investigating 30 individuals suspected of swindling to appropriate assets and human trafficking.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Cambodia scam illegal labour

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn