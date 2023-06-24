15 more people prosecuted in case related to Trinh Van Quyet

The Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security yesterday issued a decision on prosecution to 15 defendants related to the case of “Manipulation of securities market” arising in FLC Group.

Among the 15 accused, there are two employees of FLC Group named Do Thi Huyen Trang, Deputy Chief of the Accounting Department and Nguyen Thi Yen Nga, an accountant.

The accused also include leaders and employees of FLC’s subsidiaries and BOS Securities Corporation; acquaintances, relatives and employees of Trinh Van Quyet. They helped Trinh Van Quyet, Trinh Thi Minh Hue and other related people for the act of “Manipulation of securities market” to illegally earn more than VND667 billion (US$28.3 million).

The 15 accused above were prosecuted following the regulations on Article 211 of the Criminal Code.