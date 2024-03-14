Work accelerated on Tan Son Nhat terminal to complete by April next year

The construction of the T3 passenger terminal at Tan Son Nhat Int'l Airport in HCMC is set to finish two months ahead of schedule, aiming to be completed in time for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification.

To shorten the schedule and bring Tan Son Nhat aiport's T3 passenger terminal to completion by April 30 next year, the investor and contractors are determined to intensify manpower, machinery, equipment, and construction efforts. (Photo: VNA)

According to Le Khac Hong, the head of the project management board, to shorten the schedule and bring the project to completion by April 30 next year, the investors and contractors are determined to intensify manpower, machinery, equipment, and construction efforts.

Currently, the consortium of contractors has mobilized over 400 motorized vehicles and nearly 2,000 engineers and workers, with 80 percent of the workload finished so far. The construction of various components is underway following the established schedule.

Covering a total construction area of 112,500 sq. m., the terminal is designed to have an annual capacity of 20 million passengers, with a scale of one basement floor and four above-ground ones. It is expected to help double Tan Son Nhat’s operational capacity, thus reducing traffic congestion both inside and outside the currently overloaded airport.

