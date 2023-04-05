Woman gives birth in bathroom in HCMC

A woman who mistook labor pains for a bad belly ache was stunned when she went to the bathroom and delivered a baby girl in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.

Doctor Pham Quoc Dung, Director of District 11 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, today said that a 32-year-old mother gave birth in the bathroom yesterday. The mother and the baby are healthy and in stable condition now.

The staff of 115 Emergency Center have taken the mother and child to the District 11 Hospital for further treatment.

On the prior day, the switchboard of the 115 Emergency Center received a call to request emergency vehicle assistance at a house in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 11. The staff of the 115 Emergency Center coordinated with the local medical station to check vital signs, and cleaning the baby and cutting the umbilical cord. The 3.5kg baby girl was brought out safely.

When the baby was stable, the emergency team continued to treat the mother. The 32-year-old woman was in good condition and cooperated well with the medical staff. The mother and daughter were transferred by the Emergency Center 115 to District 11 Hospital for further treatment.

According to the family's revelation, the mother had a due date of April 14, but the baby was born 10 days early. The mother-to-be did not know how the uterine contractions and the abdominal pain are, so she pushed the baby out and the baby fell out.