Week of Digital Transformation open to public in Mekong Delta province

This morning, the Week of Digital Transformation and Startup Innovation - Mekong Delta 2023 was open to the public in Hau Giang Province.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of Hau Giang Provincial People's Committee Dong Van Thanh said that the Week of Digital Transformation and Start-up Innovation - Mekong Delta 2023 was organized by the People's Committee of the Mekong Delta Province of Hau Giang and the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association to raise public awareness and create opportunities for exchange and cooperation between state agencies and businesses as well as provide digital transformation products and solutions for the improvement of digital transformation efficiency and start-up innovation.

Furthermore, the event will create motivation for socio-economic development of Hau Giang Province in particular and of the region and the country in general.

Therefore, in addition to the promotion and attraction of investment from technology enterprises into the Digital Technology Park of Hau Giang Province, the week will help boost the connection of the innovative startup ecosystem and the province's ecosystem with the regional and national ecosystems.

The Week of Digital Transformation and Startup Innovation - Mekong Delta 2023 takes place from May 18 to 20, with a series of activities, seminars, and exhibitions such as digital transformation for state agencies, businesses, agriculture, health care, education and tourism; seminars on investment promotion, trade promotion and information technology human resource training promotion.

Especially, there are more than 100 booths including innovative products, startup models, and digital transformation solutions from localities, organizations, and domestic and international enterprises.

Mr. Lam Nguyen Hai Long, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association, said though Hau Giang is facing many various difficulties, it has achieved many good results through outstanding growth in GRDP and socio-economic indicators. The highlight of the province's digital transformation and IT application is the effectiveness of the Community Digital Transformation Team and the typical digital transformation model in communes.

Hau Giang Province has a good way to allocate funds for digital transformation to communes. Above all, it formed Hau Giang Digital Technology Park in 2023 which has received good support from the Ministry of Information and Communications and the technology business community.

Through this year's week, the Ho Chi Minh City Informatics Association expected this activity not only to contribute to the promotion of Hau Giang Province but also to pave the way for the development of regional linkages and socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta region.

This is the second year of the 3-year program that the Association and Hau Giang Province organized.

Attending the opening ceremony were more than 1,000 delegates who are leading experts and speakers on digital transformation, start-up innovation from ministries; state management agencies; professional associations and associations; organizations, corporations, and enterprises in Hau Giang Province, Ho Chi Minh City and many provinces in the country.