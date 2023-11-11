Wallabies brought in Vietnam by smugglers: Forest Ranger agency

The local forest ranger agency said that wallabies in the Northern Province of Cao Bang which were discovered by local inhabitants were brought to Vietnam by smugglers.

A clip about the discovery of some of Australia’s wallaby-like wallabies in Cao Bang Province has gone viral recently.

On the afternoon of November 10, a clip on social networks showed the image of a kangaroo-like creature on a road in Thach An District of Cao Bang Province.

According to the clip, some people in Duc Long Commune in Thach An District accidentally discovered and caught a kangaroo weighing more than 10kg. After that, the commune police force and people caught two more kangaroos, each weighing 13kg. After catching three kangaroos, people and authorities handed them over to the rangers.

The Cao Bang Provincial Forest Protection Department has reported to the Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development about the discovery of the animal in Cao Bang.

According to Mr. Nguyen Huu Thien, Deputy Director of the Forest Protection Department, the Cao Bang Provincial Forest Protection Department verified that these 3 kangaroos are not native species of the country. They were brought into the country by smugglers who abandoned the animals because they were chased by forest rangers on the way across the border.

Currently, these three wallabies are being cared for and raised by the rescue center, then their origin will be verified and then responsible agencies will have the most suitable plan.

According to some animal experts, the kangaroos in the clip shared on social networks on November 10 are wallabies. Kangaroos and wallabies are marsupials that belong to a small group of animals called macropods but wallabies are much smaller than their big Kangaroo sister. They are only found naturally in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Wallabies which are omnivores, mainly eating plants such as grass, leaves and berries are usually kept as pets.

According to the forest ranger agency, it is illegal to keep Wallabies though the animal is not wild animal.