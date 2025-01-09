VNeID: Multifunctional platform for digital services

In line with the vision of transforming VNeID into a comprehensive super-app to drive national digital transformation, the National Population Data Center has continuously enriched the VNeID application with valuable features.

Nguyen Truong Thinh, residing in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, updates personal information on the VNeID application

As a result, VNeID now offers a wide range of functionalities to effectively serve the diverse needs of digital applications in everyday life.

With the goal of VNeID being used to replace traditional documents, identifying citizens on a digital platform, this application has integrated many personal documents of citizens such as driver's licenses and health insurance cards. The public has enthusiastically welcomed the integration of these personal documents into the VNEID platform.

Starting from June 1, 2024, a driving license integrated and authenticated within the VNeID application holds the same legal validity as a physical driving license, according to Circular 05/2024/TT-BGTVT. During administrative inspections, individuals can now present their driving license information directly from the VNeID application, eliminating the need to carry a physical license.

Similarly, in the past, people had to always carry a paper health insurance card when going to see a doctor or get treatment, but now the health insurance card has been integrated into VNeID.

A patient can easily integrate their health insurance cards into the application with just a few simple steps. This allows for secure storage of all relevant information and facilitates convenient presentation during doctor visits or treatment.

Moreover, the VNeID application will enable users to purchase medicine online from January 1, 2025. The streamlined drug purchasing process, featuring expedited login steps, facilitates quick and easy transactions, saving users valuable time.

Resident Thuy Duong in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh District said that the application offers remarkable convenience for herself and her family members as it clearly displays the identification of both buyers and sellers through codes and authentication features.

Additionally, it provides comprehensive details regarding orders and transaction history. This enhances transparency and allows for the tracking of drug origins and purchase history, ultimately contributing to user safety.

Accessing personal tax information through the VNeID application offers numerous advantages for users. To incorporate taxpayer details into the application, users simply need to click on ‘Document Wallet’ and then choose ‘Tax information’. Once the tax authority processes the user's request, it will automatically refresh the taxpayer's information within the VNeID application, including details such as tax code and tax authority. In case the updated tax information is incorrect, users can send a request to update new information on the VNeID application.

Last but not least, the VNeID application enables individuals to report a variety of criminal activities, including murder, threats of violence, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery, the employment of minors under 16, and the unlawful provision of services via online platforms. Based on the information reported by users such as location and type of illegal act, VNeID will send information to the relevant authorities.

The National Population Data Center under the Ministry of Public Security has assured that all information provided by citizens will remain confidential and will not be disclosed to any individual or organization. This measure is designed to protect the safety of individuals reporting crimes via the VNeID application.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan