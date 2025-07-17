State-owned enterprise chairmen could potentially earn VND320 million per month

If actual profits are five times or greater than the minimum profit, the maximum salary of state-owned enterprise chairmen is four times the basic salary reaching VND320 million (US$12,242) per month.

The draft decree concerning the salary, remuneration, and bonus system for direct representatives of state ownership, representatives of state capital, and controllers in state-owned enterprises is presently being reviewed by the Ministry of Justice.

Illustrative photo

This decree is slated for issuance to implement the Law on Management and Investment of State Capital in Enterprises ( the Law No. 68/2025/QH15). It is expected to take effect from August 1, 2025, replacing Decree No. 44/2025/ND-CP dated February 28, 2025.

The draft decree's scope of regulation is notably more focused than current provisions, specifically addressing only the salary, remuneration, and bonuses for direct representatives of state ownership, representatives of state capital, and controllers within state-owned firms.

The draft decree eliminates provisions related to the enterprise's general salary fund. Salaries will be determined based on the enterprise's actual profits, removing the previous requirement tied to the profit margin on capital.

The maximum salary framework is detailed further and has a higher ceiling for larger enterprises that achieve high efficiency. For instance, if the actual profit exceeds twice the minimum profit (as specified in the attached appendix), the maximum salary is set at 2.5 times the basic salary, or it means that a chairman can earn the highest up to VND200 million a month.

If the actual profit exceeds three times the minimum profit, the maximum salary is three times the basic salary (or up to VND240 million a month). If the actual profit exceeds five times the minimum profit, the maximum salary is four times the basic salary (up to VND320 million a month).

The stipulation of a maximum salary reaching up to four times the basic salary (equivalent to VND320 million a month) is considered appropriate given the current practices of some large state-owned enterprises in the banking sector, where some chairmen have already received the salary of VND300 million monthly.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan