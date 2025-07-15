Banking employees donate VND82 billion for housing program

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced that officials and employees in the banking sector have donated VND82 billion (US$3.14 million) to support the initiative to eradicate temporary and dilapidated housing.

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front receives funds to support the program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses from officials and employees in the banking sector.

Yesterday morning, in Hanoi, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front held a ceremony to receive funds to support the program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses from officials and staff in the banking sector.

During the event, Governor Nguyen Thi Hong of the State Bank of Vietnam announced that union members and employees from the banking sector had collectively donated VND82 billion to support the program this time. This amount is equivalent to the cost of constructing 1,366 new houses, with the support level set at VND60 million per house, surpassing the initial target by 36.6 percent.

The banking sector trade union allocated the aforementioned support of around VND15 billion to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and to the Fatherland Front Committees of provinces and cities that are still in need of funds to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing with VND67 billion. This funding aims to assist in the removal of such housing in localities, contributing to the achievement of the goal to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses by August 31, as directed by the Prime Minister, in preparation for the upcoming party congresses at all levels, leading up to the 14th National Party Congress.

At the reception ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien expressed his congratulations to the banking sector for its commendable achievements in recent times, which have contributed to a GDP growth of 7.52 percent in the first half of the year.

He thanked the officials and staff in the banking sector for their generous donations to the program. Mr. Do Van Chien assured that these contributions would be utilized appropriately and effectively, directly benefiting those in need to help alleviate their hardships.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan